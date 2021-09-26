RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Freiburg down Augsburg to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Freiburg forward Lucas Hoeler (R) celebrates his goal against Augsburg on Sunday

Freiburg forward Lucas Hoeler (R) celebrates his goal against Augsburg on Sunday Creator: THOMAS KIENZLE
Freiburg forward Lucas Hoeler (R) celebrates his goal against Augsburg on Sunday Creator: THOMAS KIENZLE

Defending champions Bayern Munich and Freiburg remain the only unbeaten teams in the Bundesliga after the club from Germany's Black Forest beat Augsburg 3-0 at home on Sunday in the last game at their Schwarzwald Stadion ground.

Recommended articles

The hosts dominated struggling Augsburg with defender Lukas Kuebler, striker Lucas Hoeler and Italian deadball specialist Vincenzo Grifo grabbing first-half goals.

"We knew it was the last game here and wanted to say goodbye with a win," Hoeler told DAZN.

"The atmosphere in the stadium was always outstanding, we'll miss that."

Kuebler gave the hosts the lead after just six minutes, sweeping home the rebound from a tight angle after Freiburg captain Christian Guenter had his shot parried.

Hoeler doubled the lead when he beat two men before chipping advancing Augsburg goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz for a superb goal.

Grifo made it 3-0 after 34 minutes when he sent Gikiewicz the wrong way from the penalty spot.

It was Freiburg's last game at the Schwarzwald Stadion, where the club has been based since 1954, before moving into a new state-of-the-art stadium.

After the final whistle, Freiburg head coach Christian Streich jumped into the crowd to lead the singing.

"We're talking about 25 years here, which is a long time," said an emotional Streich who had also played for Freiburg at the same stadium.

"I've worked here every day, played countless games and had thousands of training sessions. I wanted to enjoy it."

Bayern enjoy a three-point lead at the top of the table after winning 3-1 at Greuther Fuerth on Friday despite the dismissal of defender Benjamin Pavard.

Freiburg are the only other unbeaten Bundesliga club as their record of three wins and three draws lifts them into fifth place.

They are level on 12 points with fourth-placed Borussia Dortmund, who crashed to a shock 1-0 defeat at Moenchengladbach on Saturday without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland and captain Marco Reus.

Bochum remain second from bottom after a goalless draw at home to Stuttgart earlier on Sunday.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Struggling Kaizer Chiefs rescued by Nigeria goalkeeper Akpeyi

Lazio squeeze past Mourinho's Roma in derby, Dybala woe for Juventus

How Joe Aribo helped Rangers return to winning ways

Three talking points from the Premier League

Arsenal's fast start secures derby delight against Tottenham

Freiburg down Augsburg to stay unbeaten in Bundesliga

Ben Yedder, Volland lead Monaco past Clermont

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Jimenez strikes as Wolves sink Southampton

Trending

Jose Mourinho wants Tammy Abraham to play for Nigeria if England continues to ignore him

Tammy Abraham snubbed Nigeria to play for England (Goal)

Nigerian athlete Blessing Okagbare reportedly faces 4-year ban for taking a banned substance

Blessing Okagbare has lost out of the race to final at the 100m women

Chelsea's Alonso to stop taking the knee

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will no longer take the knee before matches Creator: Glyn KIRK

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list

Ronaldo overtakes Messi as top 10 highest-paid footballers are revealed; see full list