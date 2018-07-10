Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Freed from cave, but doctor's orders bar Thai boys from World Cup final

Football Freed from cave, but doctor's orders bar Thai boys from World Cup final

The eight young footballers rescued from a cave in Thailand after more than two weeks underground are unlikely to be able to take up an offer to attend the World Cup final in Moscow, doctors said Tuesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
All of the boys had come from football training when they first went into the cave on June 23, and were wearing football shirts when they were found - one wore an England top, another the colours of Real Madrid play

All of the boys had come from football training when they first went into the cave on June 23, and were wearing football shirts when they were found - one wore an England top, another the colours of Real Madrid

(ROYAL THAI NAVY/AFP)

The eight young footballers rescued from a cave in Thailand after more than two weeks underground are unlikely to be able to take up an offer to attend the World Cup final in Moscow, doctors said Tuesday.

The plight of the boys has prompted an outpouring of support from across the footballing world, from Brazil legend Ronaldo to England's John Stones and Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi.

The emaciated and dishevelled "Wild Boars" were found after nine days of no contact on a small, muddy bank surrounded by water several kilometres inside the Tham Luang cave in northern Thailand.

All had come from football training when they first went into the cave on June 23, and were wearing football shirts when they were found -- one wore an England top, another the colours of Real Madrid.

Images of the desperate group went viral, prompting FIFA boss Gianni Infantino to invite them to the July 15 showpiece in a gesture of solidarity from the footballing world and a dream to most teenage football fans.

But doctors poured cold water on the idea, saying the boys are in good shape but going through a slow and careful recovery that will see them stay in hospital for a week.

"They can't go, they have to stay in hospital for a while," Thongchai Lertwilairatanapong, of the public health ministry, told reporters Tuesday when asked about the offer to attend Sunday's match.

"They're likely to watch it on television," Jedsada Chokdamrungsuk, permanent-secretary of the Ministry of Public Health.

The boys were still far from being rescued at the time the offer was made and as of Tuesday afternoon only eight had been freed as the complex mission entered its final stage.

So far no major health problems have been detected but parents will only be able to visit the first four boys using protective gear and after a period of 48 hours.

burs-apj/rma

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup
Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru is close to joining Turkish Super Lig side Galatasaray on a season-long loan from English Premier League side Everton.
Henry Onyekuru Super Eagles star close to joining Galatasaray
Raheem Sterling has failed to hit top form so far during England's run to the World Cup semi-finals
Football Sterling at heart of England World Cup bid despite goal drought
Croatia defender Domagoj Vida said the "Glory to Ukraine" video was a joke
Football Ukraine offers job and compensation to Croatia's Vukojevic over World Cup video