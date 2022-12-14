ADVERTISEMENT

Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

Sports  >  Football

Cristiano Ronaldo is training at the Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas as he explores his options

Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently looking for a new club
Portugal Forward Cristiano Ronaldo is currently looking for a new club

Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, left the World Cup following the shock quarter-final defeat Portugal suffered at the hands of Morocco and has begun the process of finding a new club.

According to Revolvo, Real Madrid were more than happy to accommodate Ronaldo, with the relationship between the club and player still very strong. The forward was granted permission to train at his old club as he takes his time to decide his next career move.

Cristiano Ronaldo, a free agent, has turned to an old stomping ground to keep his fitness levels high. He has trained alone in the past but this time, he has decided to train on familiar territory. He enjoyed his best years in the Spanish capital, winning two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles during his nine-year stay.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo scored 450 goals for Real Madrid

The Portuguese legend scored 450 times for Los Blancos in just 438 games between 2009 and 2018. He is clearly still held in high regard at the Bernabeu.

