Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid

Ronaldo training at Real Madrid

According to Revolvo, Real Madrid were more than happy to accommodate Ronaldo, with the relationship between the club and player still very strong. The forward was granted permission to train at his old club as he takes his time to decide his next career move.

Why is Ronaldo training at Real Madrid?

Cristiano Ronaldo, a free agent, has turned to an old stomping ground to keep his fitness levels high. He has trained alone in the past but this time, he has decided to train on familiar territory. He enjoyed his best years in the Spanish capital, winning two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles during his nine-year stay.

AFP