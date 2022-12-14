Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, left the World Cup following the shock quarter-final defeat Portugal suffered at the hands of Morocco and has begun the process of finding a new club.
Free agent Cristiano Ronaldo training with Real Madrid
Cristiano Ronaldo is training at the Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas as he explores his options
Recommended articles
Ronaldo training at Real Madrid
According to Revolvo, Real Madrid were more than happy to accommodate Ronaldo, with the relationship between the club and player still very strong. The forward was granted permission to train at his old club as he takes his time to decide his next career move.
Why is Ronaldo training at Real Madrid?
Cristiano Ronaldo, a free agent, has turned to an old stomping ground to keep his fitness levels high. He has trained alone in the past but this time, he has decided to train on familiar territory. He enjoyed his best years in the Spanish capital, winning two La Liga crowns and four Champions League titles during his nine-year stay.
The Portuguese legend scored 450 times for Los Blancos in just 438 games between 2009 and 2018. He is clearly still held in high regard at the Bernabeu.
More from category
-
QATAR 2022: France vs Morocco LIVE
-
QATAR 2022: Security guard dies after falling from the 8th floor of the Lusail stadium
-
PREMIER LEAGUE: ‘Iwobi has been revitalized under Lampard at Everton’ - Sunday Oliseh