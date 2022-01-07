Fred denies claims he is unhappy at Manchester United

Fred was named alongside players such as Dean Henderson, Donny van de Beek, Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard as players who were disenchanted with life at Old Trafford. The players were rumoured to want out of United for reasons ranging from lack of game time, contract expirations and a clash of playing style under Ralf Rangnick.

Fred is staying put at Manchester United

However, Fred has debunked the rumours surrounding his name in a series of tweets from his personal Twitter account on Friday.

AFP

The 28-year-old tweeted: "Over the past few days I have read several fake news involving my name and other MUFC [Manchester United Football Club] athletes. I'm not in the habit of answering controversial stuff publicly, but this time I will have to.

"I just want to say that I am very happy here and I have never expressed any dissatisfaction and the possibility of leaving the club. Don't get misled by fake news. We will continue to work with great dedication to pursue our goals."

Players who want to leave still need to act professionally - Rangnick

In reaction to the recent rumours, Manchester United interim manager Rangnick noted he expects all players to train and act professionally, notwithstanding their contract situation with the club.

"We have players with contracts expiring in the summer. We have maybe also one or two players who want to leave and are under contract," Rangnick said ahead of his side's FA Cup fixture with Aston Villa on Monday.

AFP

"It's about the players dealing with that situation in a professional way. Everybody has the chance to show in training, to show up, and get the chance to play. If this is not the case, then, of course, the player, club and agents need to discuss the situation.

"As far as I can tell, so far the players have been dealing with that in a professional way. I cannot say anything else. If I realise that is not the case I will address that with the players direct."