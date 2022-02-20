PREMIER LEAGUE

Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Manchester United scored four goals in a game for the first time under Interim manager Ralf Rangnick

Super sub: Fred came off the bench to score for Manchester United
Super sub: Fred came off the bench to score for Manchester United

Substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga were the heroes after Manchester United survived a second-half collapse to defeat rivals Leeds United 2-4 at Elland Road to become the first team to reach 700 wins in the Premier League on Sunday.

Recommended articles
Harry Maguire scored Manchester United's first goal from a corner after 140 attempts this season in the Premier League.
Harry Maguire scored Manchester United's first goal from a corner after 140 attempts this season in the Premier League. Pulse Nigeria

United took a 0-2 lead in the first half with goals from underfire captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.

But Leeds turned it around in two incredible second-half minutes courtesy of a freak Rodrigo goal and another from substitute Raphinha.

Raphinha came off the bench to give Leeds United hope with the second equaliser.
Raphinha came off the bench to give Leeds United hope with the second equaliser. Pulse Nigeria

The visitors responded immediately by making substitutions of their own, with Fred and Elanga coming on for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.

Minutes later, Fred was the first of the subs to make an impact when he fire United back in front with a well-taken left-footed strike off a Jadon Sancho pass.

Fred's goal against Leeds United was his third of the season for Manchester United in the PL.
Fred's goal against Leeds United was his third of the season for Manchester United in the PL. Pulse Nigeria

Leeds tried to get back into the game but it was United who scored again, this time, the other substitute, Elanga, to restore United's two-goal lead with the fourth of the evening.

In the end, the Red Devils held on for what is a second PL win in a matter of days to cement their place in the top four, while Leeds remain 15th on 23 points.

Jadon Sancho created five chances and assisted two of the goals against Leeds United.
Jadon Sancho created five chances and assisted two of the goals against Leeds United. Pulse Nigeria

United switch attention to the Champions League where they face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday.

Leeds face another tough battle when they travel to Anfield to battle Liverpool in the PL also on Wednesday.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Reactions to Manchester United's convincing win against Leeds on Sunday

    'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

  • Petro de Luanda picked up three points to maintain an unbeaten start to the 2021/22 CAF Champions League season (IMAGO/Xinhua)

    Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

  • Super sub: Fred came off the bench to score for Manchester United

    Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Recommended articles

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare

Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates

Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win

Super Eagles duo Aribo and Bassey combine to save Rangers blushes at Dundee United

Super Eagles duo Aribo and Bassey combine to save Rangers blushes at Dundee United

What would a Premier League All-Star team look like?

What would a Premier League All-Star team look like?

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Osimhen can conquer the world - Napoli boss Spalletti reveals he is 'scared' by Osimhen's talent

Trending

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Photos: Girl who hoisted trophy during CAN 2008 is now all grown up

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing

Ghana’s four AFCON trophies reportedly missing
SUPER FALCONS

Nigerians fall in love with Ifeoma Onumonu after 2 goals against Ivory Coast

Onumonu was the hero for Nigeria against Ivory Coast

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa donates ₦2m to Kingsley Obiekwu a former Nigerian player who is now a bus driver

Ahmed Musa decided to help Obiekwu who was in need
SUPER FALCONS

'Plumptre is better than Maguire': Has Nigeria found a solution to its ageing defence following win over Ivory Coast?

Ashleigh Plumptre - Harry Maguire
AWCON

'Plumptre for the Boys, Okoye for the Girls' leads reactions as Nigerian men in awe of new Super falcons debutant

Nigerians are in awe of Super Falcons latest debutante Ashleigh Plumptre
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Na man you be, Greatest of all time!': Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa's ₦2 Million donation to ex-Nigeria international Kingsley Obiekwu

Nigerians hail Ahmed Musa after his act of benevolence towards ex Nigerian International Kingsley Obiekwu
UEL

'An overload in his right knee' - Napoli explain why Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen may not play against Barcelona

Victor Osimhen's absence may be the reason why Barcelona are victorious