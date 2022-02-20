Substitutes Fred and Anthony Elanga were the heroes after Manchester United survived a second-half collapse to defeat rivals Leeds United 2-4 at Elland Road to become the first team to reach 700 wins in the Premier League on Sunday.
Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win
Manchester United scored four goals in a game for the first time under Interim manager Ralf Rangnick
United took a 0-2 lead in the first half with goals from underfire captain Harry Maguire and Bruno Fernandes.
But Leeds turned it around in two incredible second-half minutes courtesy of a freak Rodrigo goal and another from substitute Raphinha.
The visitors responded immediately by making substitutions of their own, with Fred and Elanga coming on for Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard.
Minutes later, Fred was the first of the subs to make an impact when he fire United back in front with a well-taken left-footed strike off a Jadon Sancho pass.
Leeds tried to get back into the game but it was United who scored again, this time, the other substitute, Elanga, to restore United's two-goal lead with the fourth of the evening.
In the end, the Red Devils held on for what is a second PL win in a matter of days to cement their place in the top four, while Leeds remain 15th on 23 points.
United switch attention to the Champions League where they face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid on Wednesday.
Leeds face another tough battle when they travel to Anfield to battle Liverpool in the PL also on Wednesday.
More from category
-
'If not for God and his son Pastor Fred..' - Reactions as Relentless Manchester United crush Leeds after early second half scare
-
Petro de Luanda the only victors in an incredible week with 4 other matches ending in stalemates
-
Super-subs Fred and Elanga lead 4-star Manchester United to 700th PL win