Frappart to be first woman to officiate at men's Euro

Frappart has already achieved several firsts for female officials, having been the first woman to referee a match in Ligue 1, and in the Champions League last December for a group-stage game between Juventus and Dynamo Kiev.

"For the first time, a female official has been selected for a men's Euro. Stephanie Frappart (France), who has officiated at several matches in UEFA's men's club and national team competitions this season... will be acting as fourth official at matches," UEFA said.

Each refereeing team at the event will consist of a referee, two assistant referees, a fourth official, a reserve assistant referee at the stadium, and a team of four video match officials.

The tournament, delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, will run from June 11 to July 11.