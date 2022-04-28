UEL

Frankfurt continue brilliant UEL run with first-leg win over West Ham

Izuchukwu Akawor
The German side recorded another impressive result on the road in the Europa League.

Eintracht Frankfurt with another away win in the Europa League

Eintracht Frankfurt have continued their excellent run in the Europa League after a 2-1 win over West Ham in London on Thursday night.

Goals in either half from Ansgar Knauff and Daichi Kamada gave Frankfurt the win over London club, West Ham United, in the first leg of the Europa League semi-final.

Kamada celebrates the winning goal for Eintracht Frankfurt. Pulse Nigeria

Knauff kicked off proceedings at the London Stadium for the visitors as early as the first minute when he headed them ahead.

But the Hammers bounced back before the break thanks to Michail Antonio's improvised finish in the 21st minute.

That goal turned out to be a consolation on the night for David Moyes' side who are aiming to reach the Europa League final for the first time.

The German side took a huge step towards reaching the final of the Europa League following an impressive win over West Hammer.

It took Knauff just 50 seconds to head Frankfurt in front at the Olympic Stadium. Pulse Nigeria

The Germans survived a barrage of late attacks from the Hammers to record another impressive away win in the knockout stages of the competition.

West Ham almost snatched a share of the spoils late on but Jarrod Bowen watched in agony as his superb bicycle kick attempt rattled the woodwork before Frankfurt cleared to safety.

Jarrod Bowen (L) celebrates with teammates Antonio and Declan Rice. Pulse Nigeria

In the end, Frankfurt held on superbly for the first-leg advantage, with a deserved victory that sees them add to that win over Barcelona at Camp Nou in the previous round.

