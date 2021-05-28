RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Frank unfazed by Brentford's painful history ahead of Championship play-off final

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Brentford boss Thomas Frank

Brentford boss Thomas Frank Creator: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
Brentford boss Thomas Frank AFP

Brentford manager Thomas Frank says his side will ignore the ominous omens of their painful play-off history when they face Swansea for a place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Recommended articles

Brentford have failed to win promotion via the play-offs in nine previous attempts in the Football League.

The Bees were beaten by Fulham in last year's Championship play-off final, but they have another chance to finally end their curse at Wembley this weekend.

Frank's side are back in the second-tier promotion showdown after finishing third, seven points ahead of fourth-placed Swansea, whom they beat in last year's play-off semi-finals.

And the Danish coach is not concerned about his players being affected by their club's previous failures.

"I'm not superstitious, at all," Frank said on Friday. "Of course I know how the human mind works and, of course, you've heard stories about black cats or ladders and all that.

"If it comes into your mind, you think 'What should I do?' So I understand why people think things like that but personally I can't live my life like that. I need to keep going.

"My approach is to analyse things, make sure we do better, and there's a lot of emotions about how we make the narrative of going into a final like this."

Brentford's two regular-season meetings with Swansea both ended in 1-1 draws.

After Brentford battled back from a 2-0 aggregate deficit to defeat Bournemouth in the play-off semi-finals, Frank is expecting another tense, nerve-jangling encounter.

"We are excited, looking forward to it and we know everything is up in the air until Saturday afternoon," he said.

"The atmosphere is calm, relaxed and focused, with the understanding we are facing a Swansea team who have had a fantastic season.

"We've played them twice, both 1-1 draws. It's going to be an unbelievably tight game, settled on the finest of margins."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regina Daniels' brother clears air over mother's rumoured marriage to a younger lover

The harder I prayed, the harder the erection - Uncle Ebo Whyte on how he fought masturbation

Rapper falls to death after jumping from window to hide from wife during threesome

Senator Remi Tinubu stands against scrapping 1999 constitution

This bride’s traditional wedding outfit will leave you in admiration

Senate receives constitutional amendment proposal to create Sharia courts in South West

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Male menopause: Here’s everything you need to know about andropause

Burna Boy, Joeboy, Omah Lay, Buju, Tems emerge as part of the most-streamed artists in the world on Audiomack