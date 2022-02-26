PREMIER LEAGUE

Onyeka sits out 4th game in a row as Newcastle continue dramatic rise with victory over Brentford

Damola Ogungbe
Brentford's slide down the table has coincided with Onyeka's departure for AFCON and his subsequent inability to get back into the team

Frank Onyeka was an unused substitute in Brentford's loss to Newcastle United

Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka was on the bench as Brentford fell to a home defeat to Newcastle United at the Brentford Community Stadium on Saturday.

First-half goals from Joelinton (33') and Joseph Willock (44') settled the tie as Eddie Howe's side rose to 14th on the Premier League table with four wins and three draws from their last seven games.

Nigerian midfielder Onyeka was listed amongst the substitutes for the fourth game running since he returned from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Eddie Howe has overseen a change of fortunes at the St James' Park for Newcastle United AFP

The former Midtjylland player had played in 21 of 22 Premier League games for Brentford before joining up with the Super Eagles for a shot at the African continental title last month.

Coincidentally, the last time the Bees won in the Premier League was when Onyeka last played for Brentford, a 2-1 victory at home over Aston Villa on January 2.

Since then, the Thomas Frank-led side have recorded seven losses and one draw in the league.

Thomas Frank took Brentford up from the English Championship as the Play-off winners from the 2020/21 season AFP

This poor run of form has seen Brentford drop to 15th on the table, one place below Newcastle despite having played two games more than the Magpies.

Newcastle United are unbeaten in the league since the start of the year picking up one win and one draw in January and winning three games and drawing one in the four league games in February.

Newcastle United play Brighton (H) and Southampton (A) before facing tougher tests against Chelsea (A), Everton (A), and Crystal Palace (H) in March.

