Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka makes Brentford debut in a pre-season game against Manchester United

After three good years cutting his teeth in Denmark with Midtjylland, Onyeka made the step-up to join Premier League new boys Brentford.

He made his first appearance for The Bees, coming in the 62nd minute of the friendly game played at Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old received fine reviews from Brentford fans after his performance in the game that ended 2-2.

“Was immense in the middle tonight gunna be one of the stars of this season,” a comment reads on Brentford’s Instagram post of the Nigerian midfielder.

Onyeka joined Brentford on a five-year deal and first underwent a quarantine period when he arrived in London.