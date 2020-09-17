There were midweek actions all over the world that Nigerian players were involved in.

From these performances, we have these three talking points.

1. Oyeka returns

Brian Priske was happy to have Frank Onyeka back in his side (Twitter/FC Midtjylland) Twitter

Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka is grieving the loss of his father who died recently after a long term illness.

After sitting out FC Midtjylland ‘s league game on Friday, September 11, 2020, Onyeka returned to training and made himself available for their Champions League third qualifying round tie against Young Boys of Switzerland.

As expected the 22-year-old was crucial in his side’s victory 3-0 as he ran the game from midfield.

It is what the Nigerian has been known for since last season when he sort of came of age to help FC Midtjylland to the league title in Denmark.

2. Obasi scores in Austria

Chinedu Obasi scored on his debut in Austria (Instagram/SC Rheindorf Altach) Instagram

Former Nigeria forward Chinedu Obasi plays his football these days in Austria and scored on his debut for his new club on Wednesday.

Obasi was introduced in the 63rd minute for his first game for SC Rheindorf Altach and after getting a yellow card, he scored in the 90th to put his side in the lead in an Austrian Cup tie against Union Gurten.

3. Leke James’s Molde FC through to the 4th round of Champions League qualifiers

Nigerian striker Leke James was on from the start as Molde FC played out a goalless draw with Qarabag FK before winning via a penalty shootout to advance to the fourth round of the Champions League qualifiers.