Brentford beat Arsenal with two goals in both halves for a ferry-tale start to their return to top-flight.

In that impressive win, one of their keys players was Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka, the Bees' first signing this summer.

Onyeka wouldn't have asked for a better Premier League debut as he played a decent game against Arsenal for 80 minutes.

In a three-person defence system, Onyeka played an advanced role in midfield.

Onyeka has mostly played as a defensive midfielder, although he has had good moments further up the pitch.

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has used the Nigerian midfielder further up the pitch—defending close to the opposition area and making late runs into the box for a sniff at goal.

It was how he got a goal in a pre-season game against Valencia.

Against Arsenal, it was the 23-year-old who had Brentford's first shot of the game. Around the 10th minute, he got inside the box to get his head on a cross.

He didn't connect properly, and the effort went over the bar.

Onyeka always made himself available in midfield, playing short passes and making runs into the box.