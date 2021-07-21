Nigerian midfielder Frank Onyeka finally joins Premier League side Brentford on a 5-year deal

Brentford and the Danish club agreed on a deal that was made easier before one person owns both clubs.

Onyeka had also agreed on personal terms with the Premier League newcomers, but the transfer was delayed because of work permit issues.

With a work permit gotten, the deal was announced on Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

The Super Eagles midfielder arrived in London on Monday and will now undergo a quarantine period before joining his new teammates.

"Hello Bees fans , I'm Frank Onyeka I'm so happy and excited to join Brentford, can't wait to get started and play in front of you all," the midfielder said.

"I am looking forward to getting Frank in the building. We think he is a strong addition to the squad, and we are looking forward to working with him. He is a very dynamic player," Bees boss Thomas Frank told the club website.

"Frank plays as an eight in our system, he is very good at getting from box to box and will be valuable to us when we don't have the ball.

"He has come from the Danish league and was one of the best midfield players in that league, we think he has the potential to develop further. All the coaches here are looking forward to working with Frank and pushing him to a higher level."

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has impressed since he started playing with FC Midtjylland's senior side in 2018.

He won the Danish Superliga title twice with FC Midtjylland with a significant role in the 2020 title win when he was named the Club's Player of the Year.