Frank Onyeka bags vital assist for Brentford as Toney’s brace deny Brighton win

The striker helped the Bees seal their first home win against Brighton & Hove Albion since 2014 with both goals in a 2-0 win.

Tributes for 24-year-old Enock Mwpeu flowed around the entire Brentford Community Stadium early in the contest as both sets of fans paid respects to the former Brighton midfielder, whose career was cut short due to a medical condition this week.

The first half

Brighton soon turned their attention to earning a potential first win for new boss Roberto De Zerbi and Moises Caicedo let fly from 25-yards to force David Raya into a full-stretch save.

Brentford tried again but luck was not on the side of Bryan Mbeumo as the forward who hit the woodwork seven times last season and had no fortune again when his dipping volley thumped the crossbar.

The chance spurred Brentford to life, and they soon added to their 10 home goals this season when Onyeka cut back to Toney, before the Bees captain produced a deft backheel into the bottom corner.

The second half

Brentford continued to threaten as the hosts pushed to end their three-match winless run against Brighton and Toney was at the heart of the Bees’ attack again when he was felled by Joel Veltman in the area for a penalty.

AFP

The striker confidently stepped up and made no mistake, sending Brighton goalkeeper Sanchez the wrong way to dispatch his 20th consecutive spot-kick for Brentford.

Brighton naturally controlled possession to try and claw back into the match but Brentford sealed the win following back-to-back losses.