He does not want to succeed - West Ham United legend blasts Lingard for staying at Manchester United

Damola Ogungbe
Jesse Lingard is surplus to requirements at Manchester United with former West Ham United striker Frank McAvennie believing the England international is 'killing his career.'

Lingard is once again finding playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford
Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has been advised to leave Old Trafford if he is to recapture the form he showed last season while on loan at West Ham United. Former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie stated that the England international is only 'killing his career' by choosing to remain at Manchester United.

Lingard joined the Hammers for a hugely successful half-season loan stint in January 2021 after failing to make any league appearance for United in the first half of the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old scored a brace for West Ham on his first appearance for the London side, (a 3-1 win over Aston Villa) before going on to add a further seven goals and five assists in 15 subsequent matches for David Moyes' side.

Lingard scored nine goals and made five assists for West Ham last season
Despite his heroics from last season, Lingard has found himself rooted to the bench at Manchester United this season, a decision that is puzzling to McAvennie.

McAvennie told Football Insider: "I really don’t get that. He went to West Ham last year and set the world on fire, he was brilliant. He’s barely played this season and he wants to stay? I just don’t get that.

"He’s killing his career. Why would you not want to go and join another club and score goals again?"

The former West Ham striker went on to question Lingard's ambition and drive to succeed because of the midfielder's persistence to remain at Old Trafford.

"You can’t tell me he’s happy being sat on the bench. He can’t be. I’ve said enough about Lingard not going to West Ham but I’m not sure I want him there if this is his attitude," McAvennie continued.

Lingard has started only one game for Manchester United this season, the dead rubber against Young Boys on December 8
"I’m sorry, I just don’t get this at all. He’s not going to play ahead of Ronaldo, is he? It’s crazy. It makes no sense to me, I don’t understand what he’s doing."

Lingard has made only eight league appearances for Manchester United this season, all coming as a substitute for a combined 87 minutes. Despite his limited minutes, the England international has still been able to chip in with two goals, averaging one goal every 43 minutes in the league.

