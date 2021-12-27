He does not want to succeed - West Ham United legend blasts Lingard for staying at Manchester United

Lingard was influential for West Ham United

Lingard joined the Hammers for a hugely successful half-season loan stint in January 2021 after failing to make any league appearance for United in the first half of the 2020/21 season. The 29-year-old scored a brace for West Ham on his first appearance for the London side, (a 3-1 win over Aston Villa) before going on to add a further seven goals and five assists in 15 subsequent matches for David Moyes' side.

Despite his heroics from last season, Lingard has found himself rooted to the bench at Manchester United this season, a decision that is puzzling to McAvennie.

McAvennie told Football Insider: "I really don’t get that. He went to West Ham last year and set the world on fire, he was brilliant. He’s barely played this season and he wants to stay? I just don’t get that.

"He’s killing his career. Why would you not want to go and join another club and score goals again?"

Lingard's future is away from Manchester United

The former West Ham striker went on to question Lingard's ambition and drive to succeed because of the midfielder's persistence to remain at Old Trafford.

"You can’t tell me he’s happy being sat on the bench. He can’t be. I’ve said enough about Lingard not going to West Ham but I’m not sure I want him there if this is his attitude," McAvennie continued.

"I’m sorry, I just don’t get this at all. He’s not going to play ahead of Ronaldo, is he? It’s crazy. It makes no sense to me, I don’t understand what he’s doing."