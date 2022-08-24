'He's started this season in great form'- Iwobi receives praises for his Everton displays

Joba Ogunwale
The Nigerian midfielder has been brilliant for the Toffees since the new season started.

Everton manager Frank Lampard has praised Alex Iwobi after the Super Eagles midfielder delivered yet another impressive performance for the Toffees.

Iwobi has started the new season in brilliant fashion under Lampard. Although Everton is yet to come alive in the Premier League, Iwobi has been arguably their best player so far.

He was impressive in the team's opening game against Chelsea and brilliant in the clash against Aston Villa. Iwobi continued in the same vein in the draw against Nottingham Forest before setting up Demarai Gray for the winner in the 1-0 win over Fleetwood on Tuesday night.

Iwobi's performances have not gone unnoticed by Lampard, who praised him for his display following the Carabao Cup win over Fleetwood.

"Alex is playing at a really high level where he plays – midfield, higher up the pitch – and he works off the ball, and he's huge player for this squad," Lampard said on Everton's website.

"We're delighted with his performances, and since I've been here, he's been getting better and better.

"He's started the season in great form," Lampard added.

It is important to note that Iwobi has been playing an unfamiliar defensive midfielder role for Everton this season. Although he is known for his versatility, Iwobi plays naturally as an attacking midfielder.

However, due to Everton's lack of options in the middle of the park, Iwobi has had to play deeply. He has excelled in the role, though.

Only his Super Eagles teammate Wilfred Ndidi has made more tackles than him in the Premier League this season. Iwobi will hope to continue his good form when Everton take on Frank Onyeka's Brentford on Saturday.

