Frank Lampard inducted into Legends of Football Hall of Fame

Frank Lampard was honoured by former players and teammates as he was awarded at the Legends of Football Hall of Fame.

  • Published:
Frank Lampard play Lampard was awarded for his achievements (JM Enternational)

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has been inducted into Legends of Football Hall of Fame on Monday, October 8.

Lampard who had a stellar career as professional footballer is now manager of English Championship side Derby County.

The 40-year-old was celebrated for his achievements as a footballer as his former teammates and coaches hailed his success.

Frank Lampard and Claudio Ranieri play Lampard was presented his award by Claudio Ranieri ( JM Enternational REX Shutterstock)

Acquaintances such as Harry Redknapp, Jamie Carragher and Sven Goran Eriksson were in attendance at the event, while some recorded congratulatory messages on his behalf.

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho hailed Lampard in his recorded messages as one of the best players he worked with.  

He said, “Frank Lampard, for me, was not just one of my best players ever but was more important than that was one of the best professionals.

Jose Mourinho play Jose Mourinho has special praise for Lampard (BBC)

 

“As I told you when we met at Old Trafford, only a man with great potential can organise a team to play that way. And I knew you were desperate to beat me, but you did. It was 2-2 after 90 minutes.”

Former Chelsea teammate Didier Drogba also praised the qualities and career of Lampard as he wished him best of luck in his next endeavours.

Frank Lampard and wife play Lampard attending the ceremony with his wife Charlotte (JM Enternational)

 

He said, “This legends award is deserved because you had an amazing career as a player and most importantly, and this is what I wanted to highlight, as a man you're someone I would want to go to war for because I like the way you are and the principles and the values that you share with everyone.

“You're a true gentleman and people know that. I would like to wish you also good luck in your new career as a manager. I am following you – I love the results, good results, and who knows, maybe I am going to come and finish my career there.”

Captain of Premier League champions Manchester City, Vincent Kompany also hailed Lampard as a great adversary.

Jamie Carragher play Carragher was there to support his former teammate Lampard (PA)

 

He said, “I've played against you as an opponent, really difficult to play against – always arriving late in the box, really annoying – and as a team-mate, I've been able to see what has made you tick over the years, what has made you so successful.

“I'm taking what you did as an example when you came to City and it was a privilege to play with you.”

Lampard was grateful for the title and honour bestowed upon him as he now ranks among the greats to have played the game.

Frank Lampard and John Terry play John Terry was also at the ceremony to celebrate Lampard (REX Shutterstock)

 

He said,  “It's a real honour for me to receive the Legends of Football award this year. Just seeing my name mentioned amongst those past winners is something to cherish.”

Lampard is still Chelsea’s highest goalscorer of all time and will be remembered as one of the best players to have played for the Premier League giants.

