Frank Lampard, Christine welcome daughter Patricia Charlotte

Frank Lampard Chelsea legend welcomes daughter with new partner

Frank Lampard has welcomed another daughter, this time with his new partner Christine.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Frank Lampard play Lampard now has three daughters (Metro)

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard and new partner Christine have welcomed a daughter Patricia Charlotte Lampard on Thursday, September 20.

Christine took to her official Twitter account to post a message which confirmed the safe delivery and name along with a picture of the new baby and Frannk.

She said, "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We’re so in love ❤️       @franklampard"

 

Lampard who is now manager of English Championship side Derby County previously had two daughters Luna the eldest who is 12, and Isla 11 with his former partner Elen Rivas

Frank Lampard play Frank Lampard and Christine have been married since 2015 (Sun )

 

The 39-year-old and his partner seem to have named their new born after the mother of the Chelsea legend who passed away in 2008.

Christine Beakley and Frank Lampard got married on December 20 2015, and just welcomed their first child.

Lampard's previous relationship with the mother of Luna and Isla ended in 2008 after they were both engaged.

