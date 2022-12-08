Franck Kessie emerges as target for Napoli and Inter as Barcelona deny exit rumours

Serie A leaders Napoli and former champions Inter are believed to be at the forefront of a battle to sign the technically gifted midfielder should he decide to quit Spain. Kessie's agent George Atangana also claims that he has received inquiries from some clubs in England, but those clubs are beneath Kessie's pedigree and his preference would remain a return to Italy with either the Naples or Milan based clubs.

AFP

Despite being his preferred destination, Kessie's move to Italy could be hampered by the economic conditions of both clubs, who prefer to sign the Ivory Coast international on loan since he will command a high transfer fee otherwise.

Even under the statutes of a loan deal, they will also not be willing to pay all of Kessie's current salary, which stands at €6.5 million. Instead, they hope that Barcelona pays some of that amount, or that they reach an agreement with Kessie to lower his wages while on loan with them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has denied any rumours surrounding Kessie, saying that the club has no interest in selling the player and that the player has not expressed any wishes to leave the club.

AFP

Rumours of Kessie's dissatisfaction have begun to circulate as it appears the midfielder is not in Barcelona's first-team plans, trailing Pedri, Gavi, and even Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order.