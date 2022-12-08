ADVERTISEMENT

Franck Kessie emerges as target for Napoli and Inter as Barcelona deny exit rumours

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder, Franck Kessie is a top target for Serie clubs Napoli and Inter, but the Catalan club has denied any possible move for him in the nearest future.

Franck Kessie could be moving back to Italy (Shutterstock)
Franck Kessie could be moving back to Italy (Shutterstock)

Barely six months after joining Barcelona from AC Milan, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie could be on his way out, with a number of teams jostling for his signature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Serie A leaders Napoli and former champions Inter are believed to be at the forefront of a battle to sign the technically gifted midfielder should he decide to quit Spain. Kessie's agent George Atangana also claims that he has received inquiries from some clubs in England, but those clubs are beneath Kessie's pedigree and his preference would remain a return to Italy with either the Naples or Milan based clubs.

Franck Kessie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from AC Milan (PressinPhotos)
Franck Kessie joined Barcelona in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer from AC Milan (PressinPhotos) AFP

Despite being his preferred destination, Kessie's move to Italy could be hampered by the economic conditions of both clubs, who prefer to sign the Ivory Coast international on loan since he will command a high transfer fee otherwise.

Even under the statutes of a loan deal, they will also not be willing to pay all of Kessie's current salary, which stands at €6.5 million. Instead, they hope that Barcelona pays some of that amount, or that they reach an agreement with Kessie to lower his wages while on loan with them.

Meanwhile, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has denied any rumours surrounding Kessie, saying that the club has no interest in selling the player and that the player has not expressed any wishes to leave the club.

Franck Kessie has only started five matches in the 2022/23 season (Sportimage)
Franck Kessie has only started five matches in the 2022/23 season (Sportimage) AFP

Rumours of Kessie's dissatisfaction have begun to circulate as it appears the midfielder is not in Barcelona's first-team plans, trailing Pedri, Gavi, and even Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order.

Kessie has only started five of the 17 games he has been available for this season, and unless his fortunes change, these rumours of a transfer might become more than just rumours.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • BetKing’s World Kup Hub

    BetKing’s World Kup Hub

  • Julian Alvarez has become a key man for Argentina at the World Cup

    QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina

  • Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarter final preview: Croatia vs Brazil

    QATAR 2022: Quarterfinal preview: It's time to dance, but who would between Croatia and Brazil?

Recommended articles

BetKing’s World Kup Hub

BetKing’s World Kup Hub

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre promises a quick return from Injury.

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

Qatar 2022: 2 Bet9ja betting tips with Correct score for Croatia vs Brazil

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

3 reasons why you should bet on Morocco to qualify for the semi finals

QATAR 2022: Quarterfinal preview: It's time to dance, but who would between Croatia and Brazil?

QATAR 2022: Quarterfinal preview: It's time to dance, but who would between Croatia and Brazil?

Franck Kessie emerges as target for Napoli and Inter as Barcelona deny exit rumours

Franck Kessie emerges as target for Napoli and Inter as Barcelona deny exit rumours

QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina

QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Sade Olatoye swings to second Gold medal at National Sports Festival

Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth. - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

"Memphis had to deal with it too, and now we kiss each other on the mouth." - van Gaal reacts to Di Maria calling him his worst manager

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers [Golden Boot rankings]

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (14)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium
QATAR 2022:

Video: Watch Samuel Eto'o kick a man outside World Cup stadium

Cho Gue-sung is said to be too handsome.

Cho-Sweet! Korea's 2-goal star vs Ghana Gue-Sung getting marriage proposals for being handsome