Barely six months after joining Barcelona from AC Milan, Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie could be on his way out, with a number of teams jostling for his signature.
Franck Kessie emerges as target for Napoli and Inter as Barcelona deny exit rumours
Barcelona's Ivorian midfielder, Franck Kessie is a top target for Serie clubs Napoli and Inter, but the Catalan club has denied any possible move for him in the nearest future.
Recommended articles
Serie A leaders Napoli and former champions Inter are believed to be at the forefront of a battle to sign the technically gifted midfielder should he decide to quit Spain. Kessie's agent George Atangana also claims that he has received inquiries from some clubs in England, but those clubs are beneath Kessie's pedigree and his preference would remain a return to Italy with either the Naples or Milan based clubs.
Despite being his preferred destination, Kessie's move to Italy could be hampered by the economic conditions of both clubs, who prefer to sign the Ivory Coast international on loan since he will command a high transfer fee otherwise.
Even under the statutes of a loan deal, they will also not be willing to pay all of Kessie's current salary, which stands at €6.5 million. Instead, they hope that Barcelona pays some of that amount, or that they reach an agreement with Kessie to lower his wages while on loan with them.
Meanwhile, Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has denied any rumours surrounding Kessie, saying that the club has no interest in selling the player and that the player has not expressed any wishes to leave the club.
Rumours of Kessie's dissatisfaction have begun to circulate as it appears the midfielder is not in Barcelona's first-team plans, trailing Pedri, Gavi, and even Frenkie de Jong in the pecking order.
Kessie has only started five of the 17 games he has been available for this season, and unless his fortunes change, these rumours of a transfer might become more than just rumours.
More from category
-
BetKing’s World Kup Hub
-
QATAR 2022: Messi is still the best but Julian Alvarez holds the key to a World Cup triumph for Argentina
-
QATAR 2022: Quarterfinal preview: It's time to dance, but who would between Croatia and Brazil?