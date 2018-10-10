Francisco Rodriguez handed mission to save rock-bottom Huesca

news

Former Almeria coach Francisco Rodriguez was on Wednesday named the new boss of rock-bottom La Liga side Huesca to replace the sacked Leo Franco.

The 40-year-old's first match in charge will be on October 21 at home to Espanyol now coached by Joan Francesc Ferrer 'Rubi' who left Huesca in June after taking them to promotion.

Huesca have just one win, two draws and five defeats from their opening eight games in La Liga.