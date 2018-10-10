Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Francisco Rodriguez handed mission to save rock-bottom Huesca

Football Francisco Rodriguez handed mission to save rock-bottom Huesca

Former Almeria coach Francisco Rodriguez was on Wednesday named the new boss of rock-bottom La Liga side Huesca to replace the sacked Leo Franco.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Meet the new boss: Francisco Rodriguez will look to save Huesca from relegation play

Meet the new boss: Francisco Rodriguez will look to save Huesca from relegation

(AFP/File)

Former Almeria coach Francisco Rodriguez was on Wednesday named the new boss of rock-bottom La Liga side Huesca to replace the sacked Leo Franco.

The 40-year-old's first match in charge will be on October 21 at home to Espanyol now coached by Joan Francesc Ferrer 'Rubi' who left Huesca in June after taking them to promotion.

Huesca have just one win, two draws and five defeats from their opening eight games in La Liga.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Special Report How Thierry Henry helped Nigerian amputee players who are...bullet
2 Super Eagles How players spent Tuesday in camp ahead of AFCON 2019...bullet
3 2019 AFCON qualifiers Akwa Ibom government reduce ticket price for...bullet

Football

Kano Pillars
Aiteo Cup 2018 Kano Pillars to face Enugu Rangers in final
Former Germany goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has stated that Nigerian overrate the Super Eagles after the country crashed of the2018 FIFA World Cup.
Super Eagles 5 players who come into the international break in good form
Manchester City winger Leroy Sane says he hopes to exorcise the disappointment at missing out on Germany's World Cup squad.
Football With Reus out, Sane has a point to prove to Germany boss Loew
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba Manchester United midfielder shows off superhero themed haircut
X
Advertisement