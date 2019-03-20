Super Falcons forward Francisca Ordega has stated that she is delighted to have completed a move to Shanghai Shengli.

The 25-year-old earlier confirmed a move to Shanghai Shengli from United States' National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Washington Spirit.

Despite her young age Ordega has played for several clubs over the course of her career.

She took to her official Instagram account to post a statement narrating her story from the Nigerian Women’s Football League (NWFL) to the Chinese Women’s Football League.

Ordega also gave praise to God almighty for the development of her career and the realisation of her dreams.

She said, “officially Shanghai shengli football club player now..Glory Glory to God I’m grateful Lord......From bayelsa🇳🇬queens to Rivers angels, From Rivers angels to Russia🇷🇺, from Russia to Sweden 🇸🇪 from Sweden to America🇺🇸 from America to Australia 🇦🇺, from Australia Back to America, from America to Spain 🇪🇸 from Spain back to America and now in China 🇨🇳 and still counting...what else can I say??? If not to say thank you God??? I’m so thankful..I can’t say I’m lucky is a privilege and the grace of God.”

Ordega who was the runner up in 2019 Africa Women’s Footballer of the Year award is set to start another chapter of her career in China.

Ordega played a role as the Super Falcons won the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) and also took part as they finished seventh at the Cyprus Women’s Cup.

She is expected to be part of Thomas Dennerby’s team to the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which will be held later this year.