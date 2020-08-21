Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has resumed training after recovering from a knee injury that kept him out for 10 months.

Uzoho suffered the long-term injury during Super Eagles’ friendly game against Brazil which ended 1-1 in October 2019.

10 months after that injury, the goalkeeper is delighted to have resumed training.

“Wow, I can finally dive again,” he wrote on social media.

While he was recovering from injury, the 21-year-old was able to secure a move to Cypriot club APOEL FC on a three-year deal.

Uzoho joined the club from Deportivo La Coruna after three loan stints away from the club.