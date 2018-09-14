news

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho played his first match for his new side Elche against Granada in the Copa Del Rey.

Uzoho who moved to Elche from Deportivo La Coruna just before the international break.

Despite training with his new teammates throughout the week he did not make an appearance in their last league outing against Numancia when ended 1-0 defeat.

The goalkeeper went on to represent the Super Eagles in their 3-0 win over Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

He was excused by Gernot Rohr for the international friendly against Liberia which the Super Eagles won.

He reaped the benefits on of arriving early as he was in goal for Elche in their 2-1 win over Granada in the Copa Del Rey at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

Jony Ñíguez put Elche in the lead when he converted a penalty in the 48th minute which was doubled by Daniel Provencio in the 68th minute and but Pablo Vázquez scored a late consolation in the 81st minute as Elche progressed to the next round.