Francis Uzoho plays first match for Elche vs Granada in Copa

Francis Uzoho Super Eagles goalkeeper plays first match for Elche

Francis Uzoho was in action for 90 minutes as Elche progressed to the next round of the Copa Del Rey.

  • Published:
Elche play Elche face Mallorca in the Copa Del Rey (Elche)

Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho played his first match for his new side Elche against Granada in the Copa Del Rey.

Uzoho who moved to Elche from Deportivo La Coruna just before the international break.

play Uzoho was unveiled as an Elche player (Elche)

Despite training with his new teammates throughout the week he did not make an appearance in their last league outing against Numancia when ended 1-0 defeat.

The goalkeeper went on to represent the Super Eagles in their 3-0 win over Seychelles in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

Francis Uzoho play Uzoho was in action for all 90 minutes against Granada (Elche)

 

He was excused by Gernot Rohr for the international friendly against Liberia which the Super Eagles won.

He reaped the benefits on of arriving early as he was in goal for Elche in their 2-1 win over Granada in the Copa Del Rey at the Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero.

play Uzoho is the youngest player for Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup (Elche)

 

Jony Ñíguez put Elche in the lead when he converted a penalty in the 48th minute which was doubled by Daniel Provencio in the 68th minute and but Pablo Vázquez scored a late consolation in the 81st minute as Elche progressed to the next round.

Uzoho who was the youngest member of the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to make his debut for Elche in the Segunda against RCD Mallorca on Sunday, September 16.

Author

Tosin Abayomi

Tosin Abayomi is a Sports Reporter at Pulse.
(Tosin Abayomi)

