Super Eagles goalkeeper Francis Uzoho has been loaned out to Cyprus side Anorthosis Famagusta from Spanish Segunda side Deportivo de La Coruna.

The 20-year-old first-choice goalkeeper was loaned out to division three side Elche during the summer transfer window.

Uzoho who was the starting goalkeeper for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, played a total of eight games across all competitions recording three clean sheets against Real Zaragoza, Sporting Gijon, and Malaga.

However, Uzoho has however struggled to impress at Elche and Deportivo have decided to find another location for him to get playing time consistently.

He is expected to stay at Anorthosis Famagusta till the end of the 2018/19 season.

Uzoho will not be the only Nigeria at Anorthosis Famagusta as he will join compatriot midfielder Nosa Igiebor who has been impressive this season.

His departure was confirmed through a statement on the Deportivo website which said, “The Real Club Deportivo, Elche CF and Francis Odinaka Uzoho have reached an agreement to put an end to his assignment to the squad after half a season in the team of Martinez Valero.

"The Nigerian international goalkeeper will complete the remainder of the season on loan to the Cypriot side of Anorthosis Famagusta FC.”

Uzoho who got engaged in December 2018 is expected to make his debut when Anorthosis Famagusta take on Nea Salamis on Saturday, February 9.