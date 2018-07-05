Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France preparing for Cavani to play in World Cup quarter-finals

Football France preparing for Cavani to play in World Cup quarter-finals

France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing his side to face Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday despite doubts over the striker's fitness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Edinson Cavani trains in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay play

Edinson Cavani trains in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay

(AFP)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing his side to face Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday despite doubts over the striker's fitness.

Deschamps also warned that France should not expect a similar type of match to that against Argentina in the last 16, a free-scoring, exhilarating 4-3 victory.

"I am preparing my team for if Cavani plays," Deschamps said on Thursday. "If he plays or not, I will only know 90 minutes before the game."

He said Uruguay had impressive potential replacements including Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Rodriguez and they would not change their style of play.

"They (Uruguay) have so many assets, so many qualities," added Deschamps. "They defend as a unit, they play together and they love to do that."

He added that the South Americans were a great counter-attacking team, singling out midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for helping make the quick transition from defence to attack.

Cavani was Uruguay's hero in the 2-1 victory over Portugal in the last round, scoring both goals.

But he limped off with a calf injury towards the end of the game and the Paris Saint-Germain star is in a race against time to be fit for Friday's clash.

Cavani trained alone at Uruguay's camp in Bor, close to Nizhny Novgorod, on Thursday, and it is still unclear whether he will start or be on the bench against France.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said Cavani and strike partner Luis Suarez were among the "most beautiful attacking partners in football".

"We are getting ready for anything, whether he (Cavani) plays or not," said the Tottenham 'keeper. They are a very difficult team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Mohamed Salah Forward becomes Liverpool’s highest paid player in historybullet
3 Dele Alli Alleged sex tape of Tottenham midfielder hits social mediabullet

Football

Twitter users hailed Kylian Mbappe as France beat Argentina 4-3 in their round of 16 clash of the 2018 FIFA World Cup played on Saturday, June 30.
World Cup 2018 5 things you should know about France 4 Vs 3 Argentina
French president Emmanuel Macron has urged Nigerians to offer support to his country’s football team as they bid to win the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for the World Cup
Diego Maradona claimed Colombia only lost to England because of US referee Matt Geiger
Football Maradona apologises over Colombia-England referee slur
Emil Forsberg is mobbed by his teammates after scoring the only goal to eliminate Switzerland in the last 16
Football Sweden talisman Forsberg brushes off Ibrahimovic comparisons