Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France preparing for Cavani to play in World Cup quarter-finals

Football France preparing for Cavani to play in World Cup quarter-finals

France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing his side to face Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday despite doubts over the striker's fitness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Edinson Cavani trains in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay play

Edinson Cavani trains in Nizhny Novgorod on the eve of the World Cup quarter-final between France and Uruguay

(AFP)

France coach Didier Deschamps is preparing his side to face Uruguay's Edinson Cavani in the World Cup quarter-finals on Friday despite doubts over the striker's fitness.

Deschamps also warned that France should not expect a similar type of match to that against Argentina in the last 16, a free-scoring, exhilarating 4-3 victory.

"I am preparing my team for if Cavani plays," Deschamps said on Thursday. "If he plays or not, I will only know 90 minutes before the game."

He said Uruguay had impressive potential replacements including Cristhian Stuani and Cristian Rodriguez and they would not change their style of play.

"They (Uruguay) have so many assets, so many qualities," added Deschamps. "They defend as a unit, they play together and they love to do that."

He added that the South Americans were a great counter-attacking team, singling out midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur for helping make the quick transition from defence to attack.

Cavani was Uruguay's hero in the 2-1 victory over Portugal in the last round, scoring both goals.

But he limped off with a calf injury towards the end of the game and the Paris Saint-Germain star is in a race against time to be fit for Friday's clash.

Cavani trained alone at Uruguay's camp in Bor, close to Nizhny Novgorod, on Thursday, and it is still unclear whether he will start or be on the bench against France.

French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said Cavani and strike partner Luis Suarez were among the "most beautiful attacking partners in football".

"We are getting ready for anything, whether he (Cavani) plays or not," said the Tottenham 'keeper. They are a very difficult team."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England