Rabiot is just Paul Pogba 2.0, France manager warns Manchester United

This comes from Rabiot's national team boss Didier Deschamps who has revealed the best position to play the United target.

Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils after Ten Hag failed to get his number one summer target, Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has rejected a move away from Barcelona despite the club reaching an agreement with United for the Dutch international.

United turned attention to Rabiot as an alternative to the Barcelona midfielder after a poor defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game of the Premier League season.

Don't play him at the base of the midfield, Deschamps warns Ten Hag

In a reaction to Rabiot's reported interest and move to Manchester United, his national team boss Deschamps has offered some insights to Ten Hag on how to use the 27-year-old.

“I ask myself the question in this terms: what is best for the team? What is its interest? How can I win the next match? Adrien is back at a very good level with Juve and, contrary to what a lot of people think, I have not crossed him out," he told France Football.

"He is best in a three-man midfield, on the left or the right, but not at the base. Aside from that, this is like Paul (Pogba), it is just a question of adaptation if he plays in a two in front of the defence."

"He scores less and he is less decisive than Paul, but he has the same capacity to project forward and he possesses the necessary technical quality," he added.