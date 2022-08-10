TRANSFERS

Rabiot is just Paul Pogba 2.0, France manager warns Manchester United

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Juventus star is close to a move to Manchester United but his national team boss has an important warning for his colleague at Old Trafford Erik ten Hag.

Paul Pogba and Adrien Rabiot are trusted soldiers for Didier Deschamps.
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has received an important warning about playing reported target Adrien Rabiot as a defensive midfielder.

This comes from Rabiot's national team boss Didier Deschamps who has revealed the best position to play the United target.

2018 World Cup winning coach, Didier Deschamps arrives at the venue
Rabiot has emerged as a transfer target for the Red Devils after Ten Hag failed to get his number one summer target, Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong has rejected a move away from Barcelona despite the club reaching an agreement with United for the Dutch international.

France scorer Adrien Rabiot celebrates his goal.
United turned attention to Rabiot as an alternative to the Barcelona midfielder after a poor defeat to Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening game of the Premier League season.

In a reaction to Rabiot's reported interest and move to Manchester United, his national team boss Deschamps has offered some insights to Ten Hag on how to use the 27-year-old.

Adrien Rabiot and Deschamps during the Nations League final
“I ask myself the question in this terms: what is best for the team? What is its interest? How can I win the next match? Adrien is back at a very good level with Juve and, contrary to what a lot of people think, I have not crossed him out," he told France Football.

"He is best in a three-man midfield, on the left or the right, but not at the base. Aside from that, this is like Paul (Pogba), it is just a question of adaptation if he plays in a two in front of the defence."

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.
"He scores less and he is less decisive than Paul, but he has the same capacity to project forward and he possesses the necessary technical quality," he added.

Rabiot has made 29 appearances for France, all under the management of Deschamps.

