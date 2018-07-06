Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France beat Uruguay to reach World Cup semi-finals

World Cup 2018 France beat Uruguay to reach semi-finals

France became the first team to reach the World Cup semi-finals as goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann gave them a deserved 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.

  • Published:
France's defender Raphael Varane (R) celebrates with forward Antoine Griezmann after scoring the opener play

France's defender Raphael Varane (R) celebrates with forward Antoine Griezmann after scoring the opener

(AFP)

France became the first team to reach the World Cup semi-finals as goals from Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann gave them a deserved 2-0 victory over Uruguay on Friday.

France Vs Uruguay

It is the first time France have been in the last four since 2006 and sets up a mouth-watering clash against either Belgium or Brazil, who play later on Friday, in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

France took the lead in the 40th minute from the unlikely source of defender Varane, who glanced home a fine header from an Antoine Griezmann free-kick.

It was only the Real Madrid player's third goal for France and represented redemption for Varane, who was largely blamed for the goal which saw France lose at the quarter-final stage to Germany four years ago.

Griezmann, who counts several of the Uruguay players as close friends, scored a second in the 61st minute, but it was mostly due to a howler from La Celeste's goalkeeper, Fernando Muslera.

The usually dependable stopper flapped at Griezmann's 20-yard shot and agonisingly saw the ball float over the line.

It was Griezmann's third goal of this World Cup, but his first not from a penalty.

That goal secured the victory but did not end the drama in Nizhny Novgorod, as Uruguay's frustration boiled over in the 67th minute when Kylian Mbappe fell to the floor.

Uruguay's skipper Diego Godin gestured with the teenager to get up, then tried to pull him from the turf, sparking a melee which involved most of the players and saw French coach Didier Deschamps come onto the pitch to try to calm tempers.

World Cup 2018: Uruguay v France play

World Cup 2018: Uruguay v France

(AFP)

France's victory was merited as it was they who had the bulk of possession and always looked the most likely to score.

They might have scored as early as the 15th minute when Mbappe mistimed a close header.

The lightning-quick Mbappe and Griezmann struck fear into the Uruguayan defence all afternoon.

In midfield, France's N'Golo Kante and Paul Pogba snuffed out any potential threat posed by Uruguay.

And up front for La Celeste, Luis Suarez cut an isolated and agitated figure as his team desperately went in search of an equaliser as Edinson Cavani was ruled out with injury.

Increasingly, Suarez vented his frustration with Argentinian referee Nestor Pitana, who, coincidentally, was the official in charge of France's quarter-final 2014 defeat.

The Barcelona star was partnered by Cristhian Stuani after a week of will-he-won't-he speculation surrounding Cavani ended up with the Paris Saint-Germain striker failing to recover from a calf strain.

Without Cavani, Uruguay posed little threat.

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (C) lies on the ground as Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (C) argues with Argentine referee Nestor Pitana play

France's forward Kylian Mbappe (C) lies on the ground as Uruguay's forward Luis Suarez (C) argues with Argentine referee Nestor Pitana

(AFP)

A tight and nervy encounter to begin with, the game burst into life after Varane's goal.

Until that point Uruguay had struggled to get into the French penalty area, but within four minutes of the goal would have been level except for an exceptional save by Hugo Lloris.

The French skipper saved superbly with one-hand from defender Martin Caceres, whose header from a free kick look destined to go in.

Diego Godin could have scored from the follow-up, but that was the closest the South Americans would come to scoring all afternoon.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Emmanuel Macron French president urges Nigerians to support France for...bullet
2 World Cup 2018 Twitter slaughters Neymar as Brazil lose 1-2 to Belgiumbullet
3 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father...bullet

Related Articles

Football Uruguay's Tabarez admits France deserved victory
Football World Cup semi-finalists France can still improve, says Deschamps
Football Macron to attend World Cup semi-final, despite British boycott
World Cup 2018 France into semi as Brazil prepare for Belgium test
World Cup 2018 Twitter believes France can recreate 1998 win after Varane, Griezmann score to knockout Uruguay
Football Buffon ventures abroad after historic career in Italy
Football Varane heads towards World Cup redemption with goal

Football

Manuel Obafemi Akanji has stated that the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) never invited him to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.
World Cup 2018 Akanji says NFF never invited him to play for Nigeria
Harry Kane hopes to lead England into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1990
Football England target World Cup semis after Belgium stun Brazil
Wilfred Ndidi, Harry Maguire, Jamie Vardy
Pulse Exclusive Wilfred Ndidi says he wants England to win 2018 World Cup because of his Leicester City teammates
Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a friendly bet with David Beckham over the England v Sweden World Cup quarter-final which could see the former Swedish international eating fish and chips in an England shirt
Football Ibrahimovic, Beckham make friendly bet on Sweden-England