Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup final

World Cup 2018 France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup final

The French team has 14 of their 23 players with their roots from Africa

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play France accused of using Africans to reach World Cup final

Iranian politician Ali Motahari says France have profited from players who have their roots from the African continent and other former French colonies.

He believes there is inequality in football because nations like France has benefited from players with African blood and has therefore called on FIFA to do something about it.

READ MORE: Here's how much Ronaldo will earn every minute at Juventus

"At the World Cup we have teams who profit from players of other countries, with the justification that these players have the nationality of their team. This has undermined and created an unfair situation in the international competition," Motahari wrote.

"For example, the French team has a large number of players from various African nations, it's not really the French team it's effectively the team of France and its former colonies."

"The same situation, although less serious, applies to Belgium and Germany. The fact that they include a number of African giants shows their weakness at football."

Iran failed to progress from their group at the 2018 World Cup after one win against Morocco, a draw with Portugal and defeat to Spain.

France progressed to the final on Tuesday with a 1-0 victory against Belgium and will be facing Croatia for the covetous trophy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Dele Alli The Yoruba football star who has cut ties with his father Kehindebullet
2 Dele Alli England star continues to ignore his Nigerian father as he...bullet
3 Football World Cup semi-finalists England 'not the finished article'...bullet

Football

Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo has returned to his club side Changchun Yatai in China after his outing at the2018 FIFA World Cup.
Odion Ighalo Super Eagles striker resumes with Changchun Yatai in China
Mario Goetze celebrates his winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, but he has had a torrid four years since then
Football Goetze's descent into hell after 2014 World Cup dream goal
Super Eagles defender Tyronne Ebuehi has joined up with his new Benfica teammates in training.
Tyronne Ebuehi Super Eagles defender joins up with Benfica for training
Danish international defender Jannik Vestergaard has been gvien the immense challenge of filling the boots of Virgil van Dijk at the heart of Southampton's defence after joining from Borussia Moenchengladbach
Football Saints sign Dane Vestergaard as van Dijk's replacement