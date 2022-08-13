FPL

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Jidechi Chidiezie
The deadline for Gameweek 2 is 11:00 (GMT+1) on Saturday, August 13.

The second week of Premier League football kicks off this weekend, and as usual, it comes with the exciting Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As you make your transfers and ponder over who to hand your captaincy to for the gameweek, I bring five players you should consider strongly for that important role.

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah Imago

A home clash with Crystal Palace offers a reliable Salah another favourable tie. Salah was the most-selected captain in Gameweek 1, with almost 3.3 million managers, handing him the captain's armband.

Having already opened his record with a goal against Fulham last weekend, and a 12-points return, Salah is a convincing bet for GW2.

Erling Haaland
Erling Haaland Pulse Nigeria

A convincing start in GW1 leaves Manchester City's new boy Haaland as another great option for captain choice.

Haaland scored City's two goals against West Ham United and returned 13-points in his first outing. A home tie against a weaker Bournemouth could see Haaland gun for an even larger goal tally this weekend.

Kevin de Bruyne
Kevin de Bruyne pulse senegal

De Bruyne offers an alternative to Haaland, and his performance against West Ham is evidence to show the Belgian has started the season on good form.

Last season, De Bruyne averaged 8.7 points per home start for City and could be in good shape to make such commitments in the Premier League champions' first home game of the season, against Bournemouth.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez Getty Images

If Salah, Haaland or De Bruyne might seem too cliché for a captain choice, then Nunez could offer some good.

The Liverpool man scored against Fulham to record a 9-points return in his first outing. After back-to-back goals as a substitute in Liverpool’s last two matches, Nunez looks good to make it three-in-three against Crystal Palace.

Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the home side
Jarrod Bowen opened the scoring for the home side Imago

Bowen was such a success on his travels last season, producing as many as 11 assists in away matches, at least four more than any other player in FPL.

A trip to Nottingham Forest - who conceded nine shots on target in Gameweek 1 against Newcastle United - could pan out as a worthy captain gamble.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

