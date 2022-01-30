Fourth-tier Bergerac, Monaco into French Cup quarter-finals

Fourth-tier Bergerac Perigord shocked Ligue 1 strugglers Saint-Etienne 1-0 to book a spot in the French Cup quarter-finals on Sunday and Monaco eliminated top-flight rivals Lens 4-2 in another last-16 clash.

Late substitute Romain Escarpit scored a 76th minute winner for the side from Dordogne in south-western France who also claimed the scalp of Ligue 1 side Metz with a 5–4 win on penalties in the round of 64 last month.

"Frankly, it's magnificent," said Escarpit.

"We didn't give up, we fought. We'll all enjoy this together because it doesn't happen often in a career."

Bergerac reached the last eight for the first time in the club's history, and joined fellow fourth-tier side Versailles, who shocked Ligue 2 leaders Toulouse 1-0 on Saturday.

"We lacked the killer instinct," said Saint-Etienne captain Timothee Kolodziejczak, whose side dominated but drew a blank on front of goal.

In Lens, last year's runners-up Monaco earned their quarter-final berth with Wissam Ben Yedder scoring twice.

The Principality side were three goals up after half an hour.  Ben Yedder headed in after 18 minutes and Jean Lucas and Sofiane Diop, quickly added two more.

Wesley Said pulled a goal back for the hosts before the break with Arnaud Kalimuendo reviving their hopes of a fightback after 53 minutes.

The striker came close to equalising in the 84th minute, but sent wide.Ben Yedder cemented a win for the five-time winners with two minutes to go.

It is the fourth straight season a team from the fourth division has made the last eight and Bergerac and Versailles will be hoping to emulate Rumilly-Vallieres' effort from last term by reaching the semis.

