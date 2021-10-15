He is the first player to 18 or more goals in Nigeria topmost football league

Ahmed Musa announced himself to the world of football when he set a record for highest goal scorer ever in a single season in the Nigeria football top division to win the top shot award in the year 2010.

He scored 18 goals in 25 games in the 2009/2010 season to break Ishaya Jatau's 17 goals in a season. A record he broke after ten years it was set by Jatau in the league.

Today the Mfon Udoh holds the record with 23 goals in a season but Ahmed Musa name will rain evergreen in the history of highest goal scorers in the league as he is the first to set a new goal-scoring record in the league.

Jude Aneke broke Musa's record when he scored 20 goals in 2011 and Mfon Udoh broke Aneke's record when he scored 23 goals in the 2013/2014 season which still holds today.

He conquers Africa

The speedy winger was part of the 2013 all-conquering Super Eagles team led by the late Stephen Keshi that won the 2013 Africa Cup Of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa to help Nigeria won the biggest trophy on the continent for the third time in history.

The 'Guvnor' will be leading the team to the 2022 edition in Cameroon as he captained the team to qualify for the next edition.

He is in line to win another AFCON if selected to be part of the party to Cameroon in 2022. If that happens, then he will become the first Nigerian to win two AFCON trophies and that will put a cap on his legendary status.

Nigeria highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup

The Super Eagles captain has attended two FIFA World Cups and he was phenomenal in both competitions as he set two unprecedented Nigeria records at the Mundial.

Musa became the first Nigerian to score more than once in a FIFA World Cup match, after scoring twice against Argentina in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, when Argentina defeated Nigeria by 3-2.

He also scored another double against Iceland in Russia in 2018 when Nigeria defeated the Icelandic team by 2-0.

This took his total goals at the FIFA World Cup to four goals to become Nigeria's highest goal scorer at the FIFA World Cup.

And arguably the most valuable Nigerian player ever to play at the FIFA World Cup judging by his extraordinary performance at the two world cups he attended.

100 caps for the Super Eagles

Since Ahmed Musa made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2010, the winger has been one of the most consistent Super Eagles' players over the years as he became the third Nigerian ever to be capped a hundred times.

He achieved the great feat when he captained the Super Eagles to a 2-0 victory over the Les Fauves ( Wild Beasts) of the Central African Republic in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier played on the 10 October 2021 in Douala Cameroon just four days away from his 29th birthday.

The former JUTH FC of Jo's player has made the best of his stay in the national team set as he has fifteen goals to his name playing for the Super Eagles with an AFCON gold and bronze medal to show for his effort, including a WAFU Cup trophy and two great FIFA World Cup appearances.

With at least two more games to go in the 2022 World Cup qualifier, the Faith Kagaramuk player is in line to surpass the one hundred and one mark of Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama to become Nigeria's most cap player before the turn of the year.

Beyond the numbers, Ahmed Musa has done enough to be ranked among the greatest Nigerian players ever from conquering the domestic league to conquering Africa and wearing the goal king crown of Nigeria's goal at the FIFA World Cup.

These achievements are legendary and he should be accorded the same respect any legend of the game in Nigeria is been given.

---

Olusola Adebayo is a highly-skilled, enthusiastic, self-motivated writer with over 10 successful years of experience.

----