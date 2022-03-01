Premier League Champions Manchester City recorded a 2-0 victory over Championship side Peterborough in the FA Cup fifth round tie on Tuesday night.
'Found his Level' - Savage reactions following Jack Grealish's goal in City's FA Cup win
Social media reactions as Jack Grealish scores impressive goal in City's 2-0 win over Peterborough in the FA Cup on Tuesday
Peterborough managed to hold City to a goalless draw at half time, but the Cityzens came roaring back to take the lead scoring two goals in seven minutes in the second half courtesy of Riyad Mahrez in the 60th minute and Jack Grealish in the 67th - with both goals assisted by Phil Foden, to progress to the next round of the FA Cup.
Following the City's victory over Peterborough, rival fans have taken to social media aim a subtle dig at Jack Grealish despite the Englishman scoring a classy goal for the opener on Tuesday night.
Here are some reactions from Twitter below:
