Former winner Nibali to have scan after Giro fall

The 36-year-old, who won the race in 2013 and three years later, crashed after braking suddenly to avoid a bike.

The Italian got back in the saddle but suffered from soreness to his chest area as the stage progressed between Grado and Gorizia, on the border with Slovenia.

Nibali is a quarter of an hour behind overall race leader Egan Bernal of Colombia with a week's racing left.

The Sicilian's build-up to his home race had been hampered by a fractured wrist, only receiving the green light days before the start in Turin.

The former Tour de France and Vuelta a Espana champion also struggled during Saturday's gruelling climb on Monte Zoncolan.