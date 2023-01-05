Former Super Falcons star set to empower young Girls

The 2-day conference is scheduled to hold on Friday and Saturday at the Lagos State Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN), Hall, National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The theme of the conference is ‘Women’s Football Development Beyond Limits’.

Eight Female football clubs; DreamStar Ladies, Royaltoms Queens, Phoenix Queens, Lakeside Queens, Ijamido Queens, English Queens, Future Stars Queens, and Nakamura Queens will be competing in the SheFootball Cup.

The mission is to develop women football - Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire

The Convener and Former Super Falcons star, Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire has revealed that the brain behind the Shefootball conference is to develop women football.

Ayisat is the first woman and African to win the FIFPRO merit award for Player's voice said that the game will keep improving with programes like the conference.

“The priority for anyone involved in Women’s Football should be development. This is an opportunity to be part of women’s football, through the SheFootballConference. There is still much work to be done so that the potential of the women’s game can be integrated and maximized.

