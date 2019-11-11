Former Super Falcons coach Thomas Dennerby has moved on after his time with Nigeria’s senior women’s national team.

Despite having a year left in his contract, Dennerby quit the Super Falcons in October 2019 after disagreements with the Nigeria Football Federations (NFF).

The Swede has now been appointed as the Head Coach of the Indian Women’s U-17 team for the 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup in India.

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) confirmed with an announcement.

“Thomas is the right candidate to coach the Women’s U-17 Team in the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2020,” Praful Patel, President of AIFF said in a statement.

“I am confident that with his vast experience, he will be able to implement the technicalities of modern-day football among the future generation of the Indian women’s football team. I wish him good luck.”

Dennerby took up the job of Super Falcons coach in January 2018 and led Nigeria’s Senior Women’s National team to the 2018 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) title in December 2018.

Thomas Dennerby led the Super Falcons to the AWCON 2018 title (Pulse Nigeria)

He was named the Best Female Coach of The Year at the 2019 NFF Awards.

In 2019, he led Nigeria to the knockout stage of the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup which was held in France.