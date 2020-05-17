Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has alleged that he missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup because of corruption which he will one day bring light to in his book.

Ideye was surprisingly dropped from the 2014 FIFA World Cup squad after playing a key role in the qualification.

The striker said missing that World Cup was painful and has promised to expose the corruption in Nigerian football at that time.

“Before I retire, I will write a book and pour everything out,” he said in an Instagram chat with sports journalist Oma Akatugba.

Brown Ideye who nows plays in Greece says he will expose the corruption in a book he is writing (Instagram/Brown Ideye) Instagram

“We all know that there is a lot of corruption in our football. But, there is a limit you can go when it comes to corruption and bribery.

“So many things didn’t add up at the time. I was asking myself if I did something wrong or there was something I didn’t do.

“I haven’t told anyone what really transpired, only my spouse knows about the story. It was painful, I felt like saying something but I decided to get hold of myself.”

Ideye’s allegation came after another player Chinedu Obasi claimed that he also missed out on the 2014 FIFA World Cup because he refused to bribe his way into the Super Eagles squad.

These allegations put later Super Eagles great Stephen Keshi-who was the coach at that time- in a bad light.