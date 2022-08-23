Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Straelen lost 2-0 in their latest encounter with Fortuna Dusseldorf II, meaning Oliseh’s side had now scored just once in their five league games and while conceding seven goals.

On the overrall, Oliseh’s lost all six games this season including a 4-3 defeat to 10-man St. Pauli in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Oliseh throws in the towel after ‘stressful’ start

The former Nigerian men’s national coach was said to have announced his resignation on Saturday via a phone call after difficult two months.

According to SV Straelen sporting website, following the 2-0 defeat Oliseh revealed his decision to president of Straelen, Hermann Tecklenburg.

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached,” said Straelen’s Sporting Director, Kevin Wolze who as at Sunday, took over the coaching duties of the team.

We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue. Obviously things have changed in the meantime.

“We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table. In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor,” Wozle added.

Oliseh clubless again

After two years without a club, following his 2018 departure from Fortuna Sittard in 2018, Oliseh stated in March 2020 that he had turned down "two jobs from Belgian clubs", but that he waited for the right offer.

In June 2022, he was appointed as the new head coach of Straelen.

His two-months spell saw the club lose five opening league games to Fortuna Dusseldorf II, Duren, Kaan-Marienborn, RW Oberhausen and Schalke 04 II.