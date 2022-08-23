Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 5 straight defeats

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Oliseh had only been appointed as a new head coach in June 2022, but failed to perform on the job.

Nigerian coach Sunday Oliseh has officially called it quits with German Regionalliga team SV Straelen, having lost his fifth consecutive league game this season.

Straelen lost 2-0 in their latest encounter with Fortuna Dusseldorf II, meaning Oliseh’s side had now scored just once in their five league games and while conceding seven goals.

On the overrall, Oliseh’s lost all six games this season including a 4-3 defeat to 10-man St. Pauli in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

The former Nigerian men’s national coach was said to have announced his resignation on Saturday via a phone call after difficult two months.

According to SV Straelen sporting website, following the 2-0 defeat Oliseh revealed his decision to president of Straelen, Hermann Tecklenburg.

Sunday Oliseh (IMAGO/ANP)
Sunday Oliseh (IMAGO/ANP) Pulse Nigeria

“Sunday obviously had the feeling that the team could no longer be reached,” said Straelen’s Sporting Director, Kevin Wolze who as at Sunday, took over the coaching duties of the team.

We have to accept this decision. It doesn’t make sense to try to persuade him to continue. Obviously things have changed in the meantime.

“We started the season with five defeats and are currently bottom of the table. In addition, the squad is standing. We will take the necessary time to find a suitable successor,” Wozle added.

After two years without a club, following his 2018 departure from Fortuna Sittard in 2018, Oliseh stated in March 2020 that he had turned down "two jobs from Belgian clubs", but that he waited for the right offer.

Sunday Oliseh
Sunday Oliseh Pulse Nigeria

In June 2022, he was appointed as the new head coach of Straelen.

His two-months spell saw the club lose five opening league games to Fortuna Dusseldorf II, Duren, Kaan-Marienborn, RW Oberhausen and Schalke 04 II.

The team’s major highlight under Oliseh was when they score three goals against Bundesliga 2 side, St. Pauli but lost 4-3 in the first round of the DFB Pokal.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

Recommended articles

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Former Super Eagles manager Sunday Oliseh resigns after 6 straight defeats

Onazi backs Super Eagles to get revenge against Ghana

Onazi backs Super Eagles to get revenge against Ghana

Mourinho hails 'threatening' Super Eagles striker after slim victory

Mourinho hails 'threatening' Super Eagles striker after slim victory

Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

Trending

Asisat Oshoala is the first African woman to be nominated for the Ballon d'Or

Super Falcons star Asisat Oshoala finally gets her flowers outside of Africa

Time and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarter final clash
FIFA U-20 WWC

When and where to watch Falconets against Netherlands quarterfinal clash

Flamingoes fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference
FIFA U-17 WWC

Flamingos fate unknown as FIFA suspends India from football for interference

Falconets come back to beat Canada and end group stage perfect
FIFA U-20 WWC

Nigerians hail penalty queen Esther Onyenezide as Falconets come back to beat Canada