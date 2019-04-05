After almost two years without a club, Odemwingie on Tuesday, April 2 announced his decision to hang his boot.

Reflecting on his career, the 37-year-old said is big regret was not being part of the Super Eagles squad that won the AFCON 2013 title in South Africa.

Odemwingie was dropped from the squad after falling out with the then Super Eagles coach Stephen Keshi.

"I think not being part of the Nations Cup-winning squad when I was at my peak is a big regret," he told BBC Sport.

"I did everything I could to be a part of that squad but it never happened, but I had an amazing time with my country.

"There were few mistakes but you learn as you grow and now I am in a good position to advice other young players."

Odemwingie made 63 caps for Nigeria with 10 goals including his brace against South Africa in a group game of AFCON 2004.

He played in four AFCON tournaments, helping Nigeria to a third-place finish in three of them.

Odemwingie represented Nigeria in FIFA World Cup tournaments and scored one goal and also played in the Beijing 2008 Summer Olympics where Nigeria’s U23 team finished with the Silver Medal.

After starting his career in Nigeria with Bendel Insurance, Odemwingie played in a host of countries including his stint in England with West Brom, Cardiff City, Stoke City and Rotherham United.

The attempt to force a move to Queens Park Rangers from West Brom in 2013 was another regret for the former forward.

Odemwingie drove himself to Queens Park Rangers ground Loftus Road on winter transfer deadline day but was denied entrance as West Brom had not given permission for the move.

He was suspended by his club and although he returned to the team, he was sold in the following window.