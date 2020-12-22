Former Nigeria international Daniel Amokachi has blasted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for inserting a staggering $2million compensation clause in the contract of Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr.

Rohr had the compensation clause inserted in his contract before he renewed his deal with the NFF in May 2019.

Amokachi however during a recent interview expressed his disappointment in the clause and added that previous Super Eagles indigenous coaches did not get the same treatment.

“For the administration to bring somebody like Oliseh and not to give him time because he’s Nigerian and they let go,” Amokachi said on Brilla FM.

“To bring in somebody like Amuneke and not to give him time then they let him go. Then you bring a new coach where those two coaches are far better than him; pedigree-wise and portfolio-wise.

“And then at the end of the day, you put a $2m clause on a coach that has never won anything. A coach that came from Burkina Faso to Tunisia then to Nigeria and you put a $2m clause, that’s the first I’m hearing such.

Daniel Amokachi is not pleased with the way the NFF is rewarding Gernot Rohr (Pulse)

“If you were bringing Guardiola you can put $10m if he says he wants it because you know who he is; he has won laurels.

But for a coach that has not done anything, not achieved anything and you put a $2m clause? There’s a lot of failure in that. “I’ll not rate them (NFF) out of 10, but all these things I’ve broken down will tell anybody with common sense where I’m coming from.”

The said clause is reportedly the reason why the NFF cannot fire Rohr who has come under intense backlash following a winless year for the Super Eagles.

Rohr first took over the Super Eagles in August 2016 on a two-year contract which he renewed for another two years in January 2018 before the recent renewal.

He led Nigeria to AFCON 2019 where the Super Eagles finished third and the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia where his side crashed out of the group stage.