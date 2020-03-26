Former Super Eagles defender Taye Taiwo has announced the passing of his father Pa Salisu Taiwo.

Taiwo announced the passing of Pa Taiwo on Instagram with a photo; “RIP in peace my father,” he wrote on the post.

The former defender is one of Pa Taiwo’s five children; four men, Waheed, Jelili, and Azeez and a woman Opeyemi.

The Taiwos are now without any parent as their mother died several years ago.

Pa Taiwo and his late wife had his children at Isheri-Olofin, a poor, densely populated outpost in the sprawling city of Lagos where the former AC Milan defender also grew up.

Taiwo was born a twin but his brother, Kehinde, died when they were about two and a half years old.

It was Isheri-Olofin that Tiawo started playing football.

After spending most of his life working as an electric welder, Pa Taiwo had the opportunity of seeing his son become a successful footballer.

He also reaped the benefits of being the father of an illustrious footballer as the left-back built a house for him in Isheri-Olofin.