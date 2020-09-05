Former Nigerian defender Ajibade Babalade who made 13 appearances for the Super Eagles has died after a cardiac arrest in Ibadan.

Babalade who has been based in Ibadan since he retired did not survive a cardiac arrest according to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

“We are sad to announce the shock demise of former Super Eagles defender Ajibade Babalade,” the NFF said.

“Babalade died of cardiac arrest today in Ibadan. May his gentle soul Rest In Peace. Our prayers are with his family.”

He was 48 and survived by a wife and three kids who are all based in the United States.

Giving more details on his death, his former Super Eagles teammate Ike Shorunmu revealed that a private hospital in Ibadan rejected the former defender when he was brought in on Friday, September 4, 2020.

Ajibade Babalade also acted as a Team Manager for Shooting Stars (Facebook/Ajibade Babalade) Facebook

“The first hospital he was rushed to in Ibadan, he was rejected by the doctors and referred to the University College Hospital. But on his arrival at the UCH premises, he gave up the ghost at the gate. May his soul rest in peace,” Shorumu told PUNCH.

Babalade made his Super Eagles debut in 1990 and was part of the squad that finished third at the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Senegal.

He made 13 appearances for Nigeria’s senior national team before he retired in 1998.

A Shooting Stars legend, he led the Oyo State club to the final of the 1996 CAF Champions League where they lost to Zamalek on penalties.

After hanging his boot, he continued to work with Shooting Stars for a while as the Team Manager.

He also played for the likes of Iwuanyanwu Nationale (now called Heartland), Stationery Stores, and Sturm Graz of Switzerland