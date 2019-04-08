A defender in his playing days, Chukwu captained the Super Eagles of Nigeria to their first Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title in 1980.

The former defender who also coached the Super Eagles is in dire need of the N17.9m to fund his treatment and surgery for an ailment.

Known to have a huge frame, Chukwu is seen in recent photos looking very frail.

It was Benson Ezeomeogo Ejindu, a patron of Enugu Rangers, that raised the awareness of the situation of the Super Eagles legend.

Ejindu in his Facebook post revealed that the N17.9m is needed for Chukwu’s round trip to the United States, surgery medication and general after-surgery care.

A gofundme account has been set up for the Nigerian football legend.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) have also moved to support the former Nigeria international as President Amaju Pinnick has directed his vice Seyi Akinwunmi to swiftly act on the issue.

Nicknamed 'Chairman' for his physical dominance and authority he exuded in defence, Chukwu was also captain of Enugu Rangers and led them the Africa Cup Winners’ Cup title in 1977.

He started his coaching career in Lebanon in the mid-1990s and was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in 2013, leading Nigeria to a third-place finish at AFCON 2004.