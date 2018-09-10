Former Saint-Etienne player William Gomis shot dead in France

news

Former Saint-Etienne defender William Gomis has been shot dead with an AK47 in France at the age of 19.

Gomis who started his career Saint-Etienne spent five years with the Ligue 1 club before he left in 2017 despite being offered a new contract.

The 19-year-old was shot dead in the street in La Seyne-sur-Mer during an incident on Sunday, September 9 that also left one of his brothers and another 14-year-old boy dead.

The club released a statement on Monday to confirm the death of the defender.

“AS Saint-Etienne had the immense sadness to learn of the tragic death of William Gomis, which occurred last night,” the club said in a statement.

“Appreciated by his former teammates and educators for his human qualities, the young player, who would have turned 20 in December, did all his training at the club where he had arrived at the age of 15.

“The club's leaders, coaches, players and employees are deeply affected by William's sudden death and offer their deepest sympathies to his family.”

Gomis never played for Saint-Etienne’s senior side but he captained their B team in the Championnat National several times last season.