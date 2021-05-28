RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football

Former Rennes coach Stephan takes over at Strasbourg

Stephan ended Rennes' 48-year wait for a major trophy and took them into the Champions League

Former Rennes coach Julien Stephan has taken over from Thierry Laurey at Strasbourg, the Ligue 1 club announced on Friday.

Laurey, who had been at the helm since 2016 and secured promotion from Ligue 2 in his first season, was free to leave at the end of his contract.

Stephan enjoyed a successful spell at Rennes, but was sacked in March after a disappointing run of form.

He took the club into the Champions League for the first time with a third-placed finish in last season's coronavirus-truncated campaign, but they only managed one point from six group-stage games this term.

Stephan also masterminded Rennes' 2019 French Cup triumph, beating Paris Saint-Germain in the final, which was their first major trophy since winning the league title in 1971.

"Racing Club de Strasbourg Alsace and Julien Stephan have agreed a three-year contract," Strasbourg said in a brief statement.

Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 but only sealed their top-flight status on the final day of the season last weekend.

It was their joint-lowest finish since returning to the division.

