Former Rangers star Obinna Nwobodo swaps Turkey for MLS club Cincinnati

Izuchukwu Akawor
Former Rangers midfielder Obinna Nwobodo will be playing in the Major League Soccer next season after he swapped the Turkish Super Lig for FC Cincinnati.

Obinna Nwobodo
Nigerian midfielder Obinna Nwobodo has joined Major League Soccer club FC Cincinnati from Turkish club Goztepe according to a statement from the club.

The defensive midfielder has agreed to a two-year deal that will see him stay at Cincinnati until 2024 with an option to extend for a further year pending when he gets his visa and international clearance.

“Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Obinna Nwobodo from Göztepe S.K. of the Turkish Süper Lig via transfer,” the club said in an official statement on their website.

“The club have signed Nwobodo to a contract through the 2024 season, with a club option for 2025. Nwobodo will join the club as a Designated Player and occupy an international roster spot, pending receipt of his P-1 Visa and International Transfer Certificate.”

Nwobodo, 25, joined Turkish side, Goztepe in the summer of 2020, going on to make 62 appearances for the club.

Speaking on why the club signed the former Rangers star, an excited General Manager, Chris Albright, said that the midfielder has the dedication, character and skill to complement his new team.

Nwobodo will join Cincinnati from Goztepe
“We’re excited to welcome Obinna to Cincinnati,” Albright said. “His overall quality will complement our group, while his work rate and defensive presence in midfield are both exceptional.

"Obi is also a dedicated teammate with a character that fits what we’re trying to build. I’d like to thank our ownership group as they continue to demonstrate their commitment to this club.”

Head coach, Pat Noonan, was particularly effusive about the midfielder’s ability to win the ball and offensive runs.

“Obinna is an elite ball-winning midfielder that adds a different dynamic to our team,” Noonan added. “His ability to break up plays, combined with his forward-first mentality, make him an excellent addition to our group.”

Nwobodo will join the MLS side as the top-ranked player in tackles (121), ball recoveries (432), and pressures (772) in the Super Lig.

He has also made 93 interceptions this season which ranks him amongst the best in the division.

Izuchukwu Akawor

