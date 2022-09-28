Former Rangers star blasts Super Eagles goalkeepers for their errors

The Super Eagles have been struggling in the goalkeeping department, with Francis Uzoho and Maduka Okoye failing to establish themselves.

Ever since Vincent Enyeama retired and Carl Ikeme quit the game due to leukaemia, the Super Eagles have gone through several goalkeepers.

Ikechukwu Ezenwa took over from Ikeme, but the former Akwa United'sUnited's man confidence was questioned despite helping Nigeria qualify for the 2018 World Cup. Uzoho came in to replace him at the World Cup, and it looked like he would make the position his own.

However, a knee injury in a friendly match cut his spell short, allowing Okoye to take over. Okoye was seen as the long-term solution, but the former Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper came in under intense criticism following his error in Nigeria'sNigeria's 1-0 loss to Tunisia at the 2021 Africa Cup Nations.

His mistake in the game allowed Uzoho to come back into the fray, but the ex-Elche man did not fare better as he cost Nigeria a place at the 2022 World Cup.

Although Uzoho kept his place, Okoye did return to the squad for the match against Algeria. However, the Watford shot-stopper did not help his cause as he committed another error in the test game against the Algeria B team.

Okoye'sOkoye's latest error is one among the many mistakes Nigerian goalkeepers have made, and it seems Akpan has had enough.

Akpan, who made ten appearances for Nigeria, admitted that goalkeepers will always make mistakes but not at the rate Nigerian goalkeepers are committing errors.

"Although, admittedly, mistakes are bound to happen occasionally," Akpan told Brila FM.

"But not as frequently as has been experienced of late in the Super Eagles."

However, Akpan's words did not change anything as Uzoho committed another error in Nigeria's loss to Algeria on Tuesday night.