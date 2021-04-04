Former Premier League star Jhon Viafara has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for smuggling cocaine into the United States of America from his native Colombia.

Viafara, who played for Southampton and Portsmouth between 2005 and 2008 in November 2020, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to import five kilograms or more of cocaine in the United States.

He was also accused of importing two tonnes of cocaine worth £21m into the United States.

Having been arrested in the United States, the former midfielder was extradited to Colombia in January.

Prosecutors said that the former Saints and Pompey star conspired with Gulf Cartel members to send cocaine shipments from Colombia on speedboats to Mexico, which ultimately arrived in the States.

He had been under investigation for three years.

"The defendant in this case had it all, worldwide fame, wealth, and stature - despite all of this, he chose to use his talents to advance the evil of the drug trade," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Ganjei.

"Traffickers should take note, no matter who you are; no matter where in the world you live; the United States will prosecute you if you join in a conspiracy to send drugs to our country."

Viafara played for 10 clubs during his career, including Premier League sides Portsmouth and Southampton.

He made 42 caps for Colombia and helped Colombian team Once Caldas win the Libertadores Cup – South America's top club competition in 2004.