Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Former number one has heart set on regaining England spot

Football Former number one has heart set on regaining England spot

Joe Hart believes his form for English Premier League side Burnley warrants a recall to the England squad after recovering from the hurt he felt at missing out on the World Cup finals he told The Times.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Joe Hart says he is in good enough form for Burnley to earn a recall to the England squad after the hurt he experienced missing out on the World Cup finals play

Joe Hart says he is in good enough form for Burnley to earn a recall to the England squad after the hurt he experienced missing out on the World Cup finals

(AFP)

Joe Hart believes his form for English Premier League side Burnley warrants a recall to the England squad after recovering from the hurt he felt at missing out on the World Cup finals he told The Times.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper is back garnering positive headlines for his new club after a nomadic couple of years once Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola told him he was surplus to requirements when the Spaniard arrived in 2016.

Loans to Serie A side Torino and then to West Ham -- he enjoyed the former he says but not the latter which is where his form slipped and cost him the ticket to Russia with England -- ended with him being signed by Burnley in the summer for a fee believed to be around £3.5million ($4.4million).

"There's nothing else could happen to me: I had England taken away from me in the summer, and not really having a home," he told The Times.

"I feel like it's (signing for Burnley) set me free because I'm not looking over my shoulder any more, not worried about 'Where am I going to go?'."

Hart, who played a major role in England reaching the World Cup finals keeping seven clean sheets in the nine qualifiers he played in, has his eyes now firmly on the future and adding to the 75 caps he has accrued since making his debut in 2008.

"I'm in good enough form," said Hart, who won two Premier League titles, two League Cups and an FA Cup whilst at City.

"I've obviously got bundles of experience. I've got medals, 75 caps, handled massive situations before.

"I tick the boxes required which supposedly would keep me in the squad (starting regularly).

"At the moment he (Southgate) is going to be in charge for the next four years, so it's a phase for me where I need to focus on getting it right at Burnley and seeing if that's going to be enough because I'm never going to go away.

"I want to play for England again."

Joe Hart has had a training pitch named after him at Manchester CIty but he endured a chastening return there in the league as his Burnley side were hammered 5-0 play

Joe Hart has had a training pitch named after him at Manchester CIty but he endured a chastening return there in the league as his Burnley side were hammered 5-0

(AFP)

Hart, whose iconic status at Manchester City saw him feted by having a training pitch named in his honour earlier this month, says further down the line he does not envisage following former England team-mates Steven Gerrard and Frank Lampard into management.

"Being a manager now is even more nuts than being a footballer," said Hart, whose most recent return to City was a chastening experience as his former club dismantled his present one 5-0 last Saturday.

"Unless you get something nailed on and are well respected it's a merry-go-round and it's by the seat of your pants.

"I'm happy for them, excited, but everyone’s different.

"If I were to manage a Sunday league team, I'd have more fun."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Nigeria move up 4 places in new FIFA Rankingbullet
2 Rangers beat Kano Pillars 4-2 on penalties to win 2018 Aiteo Cup titlebullet
3 Neymar inks Spiderman and Batman as his latest tattoosbullet

Football

Paris Saint-Germain's German coach Thomas Tuchel says signing a new midfielder is "a priority"
Football PSG coach Tuchel states need for new faces amid European struggles
Nigeria's coach Gernot Rohr oversaw the Super Eagles' qualification for Russia in October 2017
Gernot Rohr says no player from Enugu Rangers or Kano Pillars good for Super Eagles
Super Eagles
Nigeria to face Uganda in friendly after South Africa AFCON qualifier
Lionel Messi - misses Clasico
Football 'It hurts in the depths of my soul': Messi absence a disaster for fans
X
Advertisement