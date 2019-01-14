Former goal king of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Junior Lokosa has joined Esperance of Tunisia on a two and half-year deal. 

Lokosa came into prominence in the 2017/2018 NPFL season after he finished as the highest goalscorer with 19 goals in just 21 league goals for Kano Pillars

The 25-year-old also helped Pillars to the final of the 2018 Federation Cup where they lost to Enugu Rangers

After just a season with Pillars, the striker has now joined Tunisian giants Esperance.

There, it's done. Forward @ juniorlokosa signs a 2 ½ year contract at @ ESTuniscom . Welcome boy,” the club tweeted. 

Junior Lokosa has signed a two and half-year contract with the Tunisian club (Twitter/TGhdiri)

Lokosa joins Esperance who are second on the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 after 11 games and will be looking to help them retain the title for a fourth consecutive time. 

In the CAF Champions League, Esperance drew their opening group game away at Horoya

Junior Lokosa got his Super Eagles debut in May 2018

Lokosa’s feat in the 2017/2018 NPFL got him a Super Eagles call up in the preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup

He was eventually dropped before the tournament in Russia after making his debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against DR Congo in May 2018.  