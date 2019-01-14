Former goal king of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Junior Lokosa has joined Esperance of Tunisia on a two and half-year deal.

Lokosa came into prominence in the 2017/2018 NPFL season after he finished as the highest goalscorer with 19 goals in just 21 league goals for Kano Pillars.

The 25-year-old also helped Pillars to the final of the 2018 Federation Cup where they lost to Enugu Rangers.

After just a season with Pillars, the striker has now joined Tunisian giants Esperance.

“There, it's done. Forward @ juniorlokosa signs a 2 ½ year contract at @ ESTuniscom . Welcome boy,” the club tweeted.

Lokosa joins Esperance who are second on the Tunisian Ligue Professionnelle 1 after 11 games and will be looking to help them retain the title for a fourth consecutive time.

In the CAF Champions League, Esperance drew their opening group game away at Horoya.

Lokosa’s feat in the 2017/2018 NPFL got him a Super Eagles call up in the preliminary squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

He was eventually dropped before the tournament in Russia after making his debut in a 1-1 friendly draw against DR Congo in May 2018.